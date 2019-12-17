Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants Taimur To Watch Golmaal Series, Jab We Met & Omkara!

We are all aware that how flawlessly Kareena Kapoor Khan deals with her Bollywood projects and a little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The little kid, who is not less than a star in himself, always keeps us hooked with his antics.

Recently, we came across the news that parents- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are planning to shift Taimur into the boarding school which really took us by surprise. Now, during a talk with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena spoke about introducing the star kid to the world of cinema.

Kareena stated that Taimur currently is only interested in animals but wants him to watch her and Saif’s movies including Golmaal series, Jab We Met and Omkara.

She quoted, ” “He’s only interested in animals and jungle safari. He reads and loves drawing, which he is good at. We have introduced him to The Jungle Book, which I dubbed for. He’s made friends with all the animals and goes around looking for them, screaming, Where are you Bagheera, Baloo, Akela?”

Meanwhile, owing to her busy work schedule, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan got ready for her cousin Armaan Jain’s roka ceremony (a pre-wedding ritual) at the Bengaluru airport.

A video of her getting her make-up done at the airport has gone viral.

She is seen dressed in a red ethnic suit. “My new make-up room, the Bengaluru airport,” Kareena said in the video while getting her hair and make-up done by her team.

Kareena was in Bengaluru for a fashion store launch.

