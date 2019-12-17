India is a state of rage ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Modi Government. While many support the bill, a large section of people were quite angry with the decision. The repercussions were an outrageous protest by the Jamia students. The internet lost its calm and condemned the actions that took place near the college.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu chose to react on the issue while many big stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan chose to be mum about the issue. This did not go well with many of the stars as #SHAMEONBOLLYWOOD started trending on Twitter.

#ShameOnBollywood: Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu & Celebs Receive Flak For Not Speaking Up!
Users went on to say, “Hello @ayushmannk why you deleted this tweet. Galti se sach sach bol diye kya?” while another said, “Gonna tell my kids…These are the most Fattu celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!”

Another user went on to say, “Harassing police is not protest. Destroying public property is not protest. Peltings stones at hospital and residential areas is not protest. Supporting these thugs instead of supporting police .#ShameonBollywood”

With the nation-wide stress that triggered off after protests turned ugly on Sunday, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao spoke up about the issue.

