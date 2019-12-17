ShameOnBollywood: Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu & Celebs Receive Flak For Not Speaking Up!

India is a state of rage ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Modi Government. While many support the bill, a large section of people were quite angry with the decision. The repercussions were an outrageous protest by the Jamia students. The internet lost its calm and condemned the actions that took place near the college.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu chose to react on the issue while many big stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan chose to be mum about the issue. This did not go well with many of the stars as #SHAMEONBOLLYWOOD started trending on Twitter.

Users went on to say, “Hello @ayushmannk why you deleted this tweet. Galti se sach sach bol diye kya?” while another said, “Gonna tell my kids…These are the most Fattu celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!”

Another user went on to say, “Harassing police is not protest. Destroying public property is not protest. Peltings stones at hospital and residential areas is not protest. Supporting these thugs instead of supporting police .#ShameonBollywood”

Hello @ayushmannk why you deleted this tweet👇 Galti se sach sach bol diye kya?#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/IXq9rlSsgf — Vikas Thakur (@Raghuvanshi_VKS) December 17, 2019

Gonna tell my kids… These are the most Fattu celebrities of India who always work for their profit !!#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/EcMiDFOgvr — Sourabh 🇮🇳 (@SourabhJainIET) December 17, 2019

End of the day it's a business. They have nothing to do with our society.#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/du6YhqDqRQ — Aman Pillania (@APillania) December 17, 2019

Harassing police is not protest. Destroying public property is not protest. Peltings stones at hospital and residential areas is not protest. Supporting these thugs instead of supporting police .#ShameonBollywood — Chai Ka Deewana (@ykm_wick) December 17, 2019

We should pass a bill to take recovery money for destruction of public property from those celebs who support burning of railway stations, burning of buses & pelting of stones😡#ISupportCAA #ShameonBollywood #ISupportDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/UZ6vtWOx7Q — Shivendra Tiwari, Journalist (@ShivendraDU98) December 17, 2019

Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddharth & the cheap Tapsee believe Police are bad & the Jamia Jihadis are saints. If police withdraw security from their shooting they won’t be able to take even a single shot.😒😡 #ShameonBollywood #BharatMataKiJai #IsupportCAA2019 — Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) December 17, 2019

I declare here I haven't watched any bollywood movie post 2017 , they r bloody hatemongers, they r misleading young minds of india . #ShameonBollywood — सौरभ ! 💐 😋 (@theindianguy97) December 17, 2019

Waiting for @deepikapadukone Or Kangna to grab a role of this brave girl in a film and then finally open thier god damn mouth to condemn the act of @DelhiPolice for their movie promotions #ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/Z6LM6mt1ir — Being नास्तिक (@Being_nastik) December 17, 2019

#ShameonBollywood Shame on you Akshay Kumar who proudly said "𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝘆 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲" "I must tell you also on thing, this is my home, Toronto is my home. After I retire from this industry, 𝗜 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲"pic.twitter.com/sEzx7FJqXz — #IndiansAgainstCAB Desi Bhai Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) December 17, 2019

https://twitter.com/siva_18_/status/1206869125324136448

We should boycott each and every bollywood actors and actress who are openly supporting the act of Violence by Jamia Jihadist. Bollywood not knowing exactly what is CAA but they call it unconstitutional. If it was unconstitutional then how signed by President. #ShameonBollywood — Abhishek Savarkar (@Abhishek_Mshra) December 17, 2019

With the nation-wide stress that triggered off after protests turned ugly on Sunday, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Dia Mirza, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao spoke up about the issue.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!