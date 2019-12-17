CAA Row: From Anurag Kashyap To Kubbra Sait – Celebs React To PM Modi’s Tweets

Amid nationwide protests over CAA, celebrities have been taking to social media to respond directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweets on the issue.

PM Modi had tweeted: “This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods”.

To which, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote: “Please say the same to BJP IT Cell.. who creates propaganda about students being violent and then give excuse to the system to attack the students violently. Thank you @narendramodi”. Kashyap later deleted the tweet.

However, in a separate tweet tagging PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, the filmmaker shared a news video which claims Jamia varsity students were not involved in violence but local political leaders were involved.

Sharing the video, Kashyap wrote: “Dear @narendramodi sir and @AmitShah.. pls watch this.. THERE WAS NO VIOLENCE BY THE STUDENTS BUT LOCAL NETAS.. pls control your IT CELLS, your ABVP, your netas.. and whoever it is. You are the government and you have the power to find the truth. And trolls please STFU”.

Reacting to the same tweet by PM Modi, actress Renuka Shahane tweeted: “Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real.”tukde tukde” gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate.”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: “The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance.”

Reacting to the tweet, actress Sandhya Mridul wrote: “Sir need of the hour is you call the police in the various states. And stop this violence. Tweet baad mein Kar Lena. Thank you.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at the Prime Minister, stand up comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted: “I think, Modiji always went late to school so that he could avoid reciting the pledge…”

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “The letter ‘H’ in Narendra Damodardas Modi stands for Humanity”.

The Prime Minister wrote in another tweet: “I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India.”

Reacting to this tweet, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: “Its CAB sir. Also it’s affecting all of us. Our voices and no, we don’t want your tweet. Like you don’t give a damn about ours. You need to stop this atrocity NOW. India is dying right now, and so is the spirit of this country.”

Not only responding directly to PM Modi’s tweets and voicing their protests, B-Towners are also taking to social media to condemn the police violence on students at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University.

