Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Attacks Mahesh Bhatt With A Pic Kissing Daughter Pooja Bhatt

A lot of celebrities yesterday expressed their disappointment over the PM Narendra Modi led Govt.’s Citizenship Amendment Act, which had an adverse consequences all over the country. Amongst Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal amongst others – Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chanel picked up Mahesh Bhatt and attacked him with a personal remark.

It all started when Mahesh Bhatt pledged to oppose the CAA, and was even seen protesting on grounds alongside other fraternity members. He also took to his Twitter and wrote, “If you have no love – do what you will. Go after all the Gods on earth, do all the social activities, try to reform the poor, enter politics, write books, poems- you are a dead human being. Without love your problems willl increase, multiply endlessly.” – J. Krishnamurti”

– J. Krishnamurti pic.twitter.com/a6Ec6YnLDj — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 16, 2019

However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel questioned him with a tweet, asking him what contribution he has ever paid to the country. In her tweet, Rangoli shared a picture that showcased Mahesh Bhatt kissing daughter Pooja Bhatt. The picture that had previously created a lot of controversy, is going viral all across the internet all over again, courtesy Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli attacked him through her tweet that read, “Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega..”

Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega..👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/DVfiMbdQgK — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 16, 2019

She furthermore clarified her stance as she wrote, “Doston pehle bhi iss desh ko kai baar videshiyon ke saath milkar hamare apno ne hi bech khaya tha, ab bhi jinko ghuspaithon ki rok se dard ho raha hai, wahi hamare dushman hain, humein Bharat Mata ki raksha karni hai, Jai Hind”

Doston pehle bhi iss desh ko kai baar videshiyon ke saath milkar hamare apno ne hi bech khaya tha, ab bhi jinko ghuspaithon ki rok se dard ho raha hai, wahi hamare dushman hain, humein Bharat Mata ki raksha karni hai, Jai Hind 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 16, 2019

While Mahesh Bhatt hasn’t officialy reacted to it yet, today morning he shared a picture that was captioned, “’If you want peace stop finding faults with others.’ Maa Shardaa,” and we wonder if that’s his answer to it all.

