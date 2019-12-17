Anurag Kashyap ‘Absolutely’ Agrees With Akshay Kumar Not Having Spine Over Jamia Protest Row

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar shared a tweet clearing that he accidentally ‘liked’ a tweet that mocked the attack of Delhi police on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. On Sunday, the students of the Jamia Millia University were protesting against the CAB.

In his tweet, Akshay mentioned, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it. As In no way do I support such acts.”

A lot of people bashed the actor for his tweet. Soon, #BoycottCanadianKumar started trending on Twitter. One of the Twitter users quoted Akshay’s tweet and wrote, “I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing.”

Director Anurag Kashyap retweeted the person’s tweet. In another Twitter user tagged the director and asked him if this is what he thinks of Akshay Kumar. The person tweeted, “So this is what @anuragkashyap72 has to say about @akshaykumar” to which Kashyap replied, “Absolutely”.

Check out the tweet below:

A lot of celebs like Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta and others have condemned police’s action against the students.

