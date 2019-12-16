Tara Sutaria is making headlines for her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, Aadar Jain. The two were spotted together at Armaan Jain’s Roka ceremony where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities were also present.

Tara Sutaria wore a beautiful white saree with a golden border on it to the Roka ceremony. The saree was all embroidered with zari on it and it was quite detailed too. She opted for minimal jewellery to go with it since the embroidery on it was already quite heavy.

Tara Sutaria accessorised the look with chandbaalis, an emerald statement ring and silver bangles. She kept her makeup really subtle with rosy cheeks, pink plump lips and thin-lined eyeliner to go with her traditional look. Tara also carried a golden potli with the outfit which looked just gorgeous and extra with her entire look.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s saree here:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for RX100 Hindi remake opposite Ahan Shetty, who will be debuting with this film. The film is titled, Tadap and we are really excited to see her on the big screen again!

