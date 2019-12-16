Did Priyank Sharma CONFIRM Hina Khan’s Wedding Being On The Cards?

Hina Khan is really happy as her new song Raanjhana opposite her best friend Priyank Sharma is getting an amazing response from all around. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and it’s a beautiful love story of two love-birds.

In an interview with India Forums, Hina Khan spoke about her marriage plans with beau Rocky Jaiswal. She revealed how he is her best critic and they are soul mates. When Hina Khan was asked this question, Priyank became really excited and revealed how her wedding is going to be a vacation for him.

Priyank then mentioned that he’s eagerly waiting for Hina Khan to get married to Rocky as soon as possible so that he can party.

On the work front, Hina was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which also stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. She played the very popular and iconic character of Komolika.

She recently graced Bigg Boss 13 by her presence and is also coming up in a Vikram Bhatt movie titled as Hacked. She is also gearing up for her movie called The Country of Blind. For the unversed, her movie Lines was recognized at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!