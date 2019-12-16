Here’s Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Scared To Share Her Opinions About Other Actors!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of those actresses who has been very vocal about her opinions about other actors. The Good Newwz actress, however, seems to have become very reserved now about what she has to say about others. The actress opened about the same and said that it is impossible to be honest about someone’s work in the industry as they don’t take it well.

Kareena went on to say that she feels people should have one such person in their lives who can come and tell them the truth. For the Good Newwz actress, it is very important that people who are close to her tell her honest views about her films.

Kareena was quoted saying, “I don’t think so. They don’t take it well. If you want the truth, they don’t take it well. I’d like someone to tell me if they didn’t like a particular film, at least the people I am close to, I’d expect the honest truth.”

“It’s important for actors and stars to have people around them to show them the reality. I’m very practical when it comes to that. I’ve never liked having yes men around me. Probably early on when you’re young, you get excited and do that but now I’m way too practical,” she added.

She revealed that she would have been more shielded about her opinions if she were to debut in today’s time. “I think so. Maybe I was very bold, the kind of person I was for then. Today, it’s the digital age, everyone has an opinion. Everyone is talking about what films they should do, what clothes are being worn,” said the Good Newwz actress.

“I’m happy my voice is not heard and then it was. I enjoyed that time and now I’m enjoying this time of watching everyone and hearing everyone, which is great,” she concluded.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar.

Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!