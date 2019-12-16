Darbar Trailer: There Is No Escape For Baddies From The ‘Bad Cop’ Rajinikanth

The wait among Rajini fans and cine-goers for one of the much-awaited trailers of 2019 has come to an end. It won’t be wrong to say that superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar trailer is the last big trailer of this year for which Rajini fans & movie lovers had been awaiting from past many months.

The fans also have been trending #DarbarTrailer all across the internet and social media sites and finally, the wait has come to an end and it is all worth it. The makers finally launched the trailer this evening in Mumbai in style.

Talking about the trailer, the 1 Minute 48-second trailer promises that the film is a complete mass entertainer. The film is set on the backdrop of Mumbai and has Rajinikanth as a cop named Aadithya Arunasalam. There’s no missing Rajinikanth’s style, swag, and charisma in the trailer.

The superstar can be seen pulling off some high octane action sequences and slashing baddies. One also gets to see glimpses of Rajini’s romantic avatar in between the trailer as he can be seen trying his best to impress his ladylove, Nayanthara.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who plays the lead antagonist doesn’t seem to be happy with Mumbai police, as he can be seen messing with the cops, but not for too long as Rajinikanth has a perfect reply for the villain.

It’s hard to miss Rajini’s ‘I’m a Bad cop’ dialogue at the end of the trailer and the way he exits in style with his trademark laugh which we have heard in many of his films.

The film also has Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna, and Nawab Shah in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth is playing a cop for the first time after a gap of 27 years. His last cop role was in Pandian, which came out in 1992.

