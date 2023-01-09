Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu appreciated the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge for her out-of-the-box performance and gave her a standing ovation.

The popular singer, who had given several hits including ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ or ‘Kurukshetra’s ‘Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana’ and many more, praised Dnyaneshwari for her rendition of ‘Tare Hain Barati’ from the 1997 film ‘Virasat’.

Kumar Sanu said while complimenting her singing: “You sang this song so beautifully that I am truly speechless. ‘Humare se senior hain ye, hume inhe pranam karna padega’ (She is senior than us, we have to bow down to her) It was fabulous! Your singing pleases our ears, and I don’t know what else to say. God bless you.”

Kumar Sanu appeared as a celebrity guest for ‘Super Hits of Kumar Sanu’ episode of the singing reality show.

Previously, Kumar Sanu was so impressed by the singing of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Jetshen Dohna Lama that he expressed his desire to perform with her on stage.

praised Jetshen for her rendition of 'Gori Gori' from the movie 'Main Hoon Na'.

Kumar Sanu said: “I was not expecting this kind of performance from you, it was absolutely amazing to watch you sing like a rockstar. I have sung with a lot of singers in the industry over the years, and today I would love to perform with you on this stage.”

Later, they both sang ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’ together.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

