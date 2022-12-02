Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, who appeared on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’, was stunned to see the performance of contestant Jetshen Lama on the track ‘Tu Kya Jane O Bewafa’ from the 1974 film ‘Haath Ki Safai’. She called it as perfect as the original version.

After the performance of the 9-year-old contestant, Hema said: “You are truly unbelievable, I couldn’t have imagined that a girl like her who is so quiet behind the camera, can sing like this.”

Hema is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and she worked in a number of hit films such as ‘Johnny Mera Naam’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Raja Jani’, ‘Dard’, ‘Kudrat’, ‘Andaz’, ‘Hum Dono’, ‘Prem Nagar’, ‘Jugnu’, among others. She acted opposite many superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

She added while appreciating the contestant: “I thought a small shy girl had walked onto the stage, but after watching your performance, I can say that even the original song was not like this the way you sang it. Very beautiful.”

‘Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. It airs on Zee TV.

