Bollywood and famous television actor Ronit Roy opened up about the time he had just started with his career. He claimed that his first-ever movie ‘Jaan Tere Naam’, which was a super hit, did not result in creating more opportunities for him. The movie was in theatres for 25 weeks at the time of its release in 1992.

In an interview, the actor confessed that he ‘made wrong choices’ which resulted in him having no projects for many years. In the same, he also spoke about getting a second chance at life in the television industry.

While talking to The Indian Express, Ronit Roy said, “It (Jaan Tere Naam) was a silver jubilee. Those days, it meant 25 weeks in a theatre. Now, it would mean a ₹100-150 crore film. It is natural to get lot of offers, lot of films after a debut that ran so long in the theatres. Unfortunately, for me, I did not get even a single call for 3 months. I made wrong choices and ended up having no films for several years. It was in the early 2000s when I came back with Balaji Telefilms. And 2010, I came back to cinema with Udaan. So, it’s been a journey.”

Ronit Roy also spoke about the opportunity he received to feature in the show Kammal, produced by Balaji Telefilms, and how with this he got a chance to enter the Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shows. “That was like big wave for television. I consider myself lucky to have caught it. Kasautii was a turning point in my career,” he said.

After the series Udaan in 2010, Ronit has featured in several movies such as Student of the Year, 2 States, Ugly and Kaabil. Now he will be seen in Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, the movie is planned to come out on the big screens on March 18, 2022.

Ronit Roy will also be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

