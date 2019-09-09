Vijay Deverakonda & Kiara Advani Spotted Together Chilling With Karan Johar; Is A Movie On The Cards?

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was in the news for her film Kabir Singh, was spotted yesterday with South actor and Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. The duo shot for an advertisement together and they were spotted outside a studio.

Kiara and Vijay were seen wearing traditional outfits and they complimented each other. We can’t really wait to witness their chemistry on-screen.

Post wrapping up the shoot, both of them were then spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai spending quality time with the ace designer and Karan Johar. Vijay, Kiara and Karan also posed for the paparaazi. Kiara was seen wearing a playsuit which she teamed with a white jacket. She looked gorgeous with the minimal make-up. Vijay was seen wearing a blue bandhgala jacket and black pants, we loved his rugged look. Manish shared a picture on his Instagram story account and wrote, “The perfect end to a long working Sunday .. dinner at home with @karanjohar @kiaraaliaadvani @thedevrakonda.”

Check out the picture below:

After seeing all these pictures, we seriously want them to do a film together! Though Vijay had earlier said that he is in no mood to make his Bollywood debut, but then in Karan we trust. We won’t be surprised to see Kiara and Vijay doing Dear Comrade’s Hindi version.

