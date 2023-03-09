Actor Jim Sarbh, who is currently gearing up for the second season of the hit streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, feels that like all things on earth or beyond its realm, science has certain grey areas and it will continue to have them.

Well, he is not wrong given that science has always made humans its vehicle to deliver turnkey products that have wide ranging usage across the spectrum of the good and the bad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If plastic has changed the lifestyle of people across the globe making packaging convenient and long lasting, it has also put the planet in serious trouble with the plastic disrupting marine life or entering the food chain.