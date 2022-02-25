MTV Roadies is all set to change its format after almost 18 years, with this the former host Rannvijay Singha and gang leaders, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa have quit the show. In a recent chat with a leading news portal, Nikhil says he’s totally disappointed with the fresh perspective and also speaks about Sonu Sood’s entry in the reality show.

Meanwhile, Nikhil was part of the show for several years, before becoming the gang leader he used to just select contestants according to their ability. As per the latest reports, unlike previous seasons, the upcoming show will only have one host and no leaders.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nikhil Chinapa says, “I am disappointed that I won’t be a part of Roadies now. They have changed the format, so none of my colleagues will be part of it either. We used to look forward to the show every year and it would be great fun. I started off as someone who selected the contestants, then as a gang leader, and I was also actively a part of the selection process for many years. It used to be a challenging journey, interacting with the crew and we contributed to the making of the show.”

Nikhil Chinapa adds, “Guess, the channel wants to change the format and bring in a fresh perspective. I am hoping that someone will rope the four of us – Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and myself and do a spin-off of the show because spin-offs are the flavour of the month on various platforms.”

While speaking about Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singha as the host of Roadies, Chinapa shares, “It is not entirely on Sonu Sood, it is also on the contestants to make the show entertaining for viewers. But I am sure he will have a great time hosting the show. And I don’t feel we should compare the host with anyone else because it’s like apples and oranges. Rannvijay has been a part of the show for a very long time and he had a great sense and instinct about how the show should go on.”

