After Neha Dhupia & Nikhil Chinapa Got Trolled, Here’s How Rannvijay Singha Won Hearts

Neha Dhupia was mercilessly trolled by the netizens for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship. Later Nikhil Chinapa was trolled for his hypocrisy when he abused the mother of a contestant and then lectured him on women empowerment. Rannvijay Singha was on the same panel and yet his reaction to the whole episode was balanced. He did not go overboard or over the top, unlike Neha and Nikhil.

Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia abused the platform and the power given to them. Rannvijay, on the other hand, was grace. Fans appreciated Rannvijay for this on social media.

One fan wrote “Ranvijay has always personified class. Even if the format of the show allows you expect you to be angry, he did not misuse the authority of a judge.”

Hats off to you sir @ranvijay Another fan maintained “Ranvijay is a real hero. Neha and Nikhil looked like they just went with the flow without realizing what they were doing. Pure dumb ass and irresponsible. Ranvijay kept his calm and he wins my vote!”

Though Rannvijay has also shown his support for Neha on social media to discourage the abusive trolling by the fans. The ex Roadies winner will try his best to regain the dignity of the show.

