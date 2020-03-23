After returning from London a few days ago, actress Sonam Kapoor has been in self-quarantine at her Delhi’s home. And now she is badly missing her family in Mumbai — especially dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a childhood picture of herself with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea.

“Miss you,” she captioned the image.

For the uninitiated, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja chose to self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on returning from London.

Last week a video had gone viral on the Internet that showed Sonam interacting with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first-floor window, maintaining a safe distance.

Meanwhile, while many people came out in their balconies to participate in PM Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative, there were Indians who stepped out into the streets in large groups, chanting and clanging vessels amid coronavirus outbreak, putting themselves in the danger of being exposed to the virus.

Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Gippy Grewal and Nia Sharma have strongly condemned the behaviour of such people who hit the streets in large groups on Sunday, clearly misunderstanding the concept of #5Baje5minute initiative.

