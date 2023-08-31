Roadies 19 is currently the talk of town and this season, gang leaders are making more noise than the contestants. Rhea Chakraborty is back to showbiz and is trying to revive her career after Sushant Singh Rajput’s controversial death. But most of all, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are seen in an ego tussle that doesn’t seem to end. Scroll below for details as the Bigg Boss 8 winner reacts to rumours of the show being scripted.

During the auditions, Gautam was seen losing his calm as he walked out of the show. Host Sonu Sood along with the Karm Ya Kaand team had to convince him to get back to the sets. The recent episode witnessed a similar scenario as Gulati got triggered by Prince’s words and left the elimination ground.

Is Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula’s fight on Roadies Season 19 scripted? The Radhe actor broke silence in an interview with ETimes and said, “Whatever people do on reality shows is because they want to. I’ve entered as a new gang leader on the show, I always knew I would do one thing, I’ll listen to my heart. I do what I like and that’s what I did on the show. I was never told by anyone what to do on Roadies, if I’m ever told to do things, then I can’t do that show. I can’t function like that. When I’m doing a reality show I want to be myself and do things that I’ve in my mind or it is naturally coming to me, that’s what reality is. Tabhi toh real lagega… There’s nothing scripted and everyone’s reaction that you are seeing on the show is real.”

Videos of his fights with Roadies 19 co-gangleader Prince Narula are all viral on social media platforms. Talking about the same, Gautam Gulati added, “This was my first season, I just did what I felt was right. Joh joh mere raste mein aaya, I just positively managed. Whatever problem I’ve faced I handled it in a calm way without losing my temper. I handled things in a nice, positive way. If you handle things in a positive way things can still be managed and you don’t need to get aggressive in any situation. You can manage every situation without getting aggressive be it at home, work or anywhere. With a cool mind you can win the whole world and make good decisions”

