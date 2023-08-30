Bigg Boss OTT 2 culminated on a high note with Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy. The YouTuber, who enjoys a wild fan following across social media platforms, hung the systummm, registering a record win as he became the most-voted contestant in the history of the show. But before the fun and frills, the Salman Khan-hosted show was off to a rocky start after BB eliminated social media personality Puneet Superstar from the show just one day after it premiered over his no-nonsense attitude. But did you know before Puneet, Bunty Chor, aka Devender Singh, was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 4 house by BB without any formal nomination? Let’s jump in to know what exactly happened.

Puneet Superstar, a well-known name on Instagram, won the internet over with his raw comedy and capacity to roast himself. When it was revealed that he had made it to Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans were affirmative that more entertainment was on its way. However, Puneet’s stint in Bigg Boss was short-lived after he was ousted from the house on day 1 itself. This happened as Puneet, whose real name is Prakash, was determined to be his nonchalant self along with keeping his no-nonsense attitude. Often hailed as Lord Puneet or Meme Lord by his Instagram fam, Puneet went on to say that he does not need Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss needs him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before Puneet Superstar, there was Bunty Chor. Bunty Chor walked so Puneet could run. While we all know Puneet for his short yet impactful appearance in Bigg Boss, not many are familiar with the Bigg Boss 4 contestant, a former contestant who had a similar approach towards the game.

Devender Singh, aka Bunty Chor, who inspired the film ‘Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye’, was a part of Bigg Boss 4. However, he was thrown out of the house just two days after his entry by the makers themselves for violating rules despite multiple reminders. A throwback video of the said incident has resurfaced on Reddit and it has internet users reminiscing about good ol’ days.

The video shows Bigg Boss self-nominating Bunty Chor, asking him to pack his bags and go home over non-compliance with rules and regulations. As soon as Bigg Boss made the announcement, Bunty Chor was seen softly smirking, with not an iota of care in the world as he walked to pack his bag. While doing so, he was also seen hurling non-stop abuses at Bigg Boss and it is making us wonder how was it allowed to air on national television?

“Teri maa kii ch*t, Bho*di Ke, Bh*****d, Dilli se meri bezzati karne ko bulaya tha idhar?” he says, adding, “teen mahine kharab kar diye mere.” He again goes “Bigg Boss teri bhen kii ch*t, s**le, maine bola darwaza khol bho*di ke” as he packs his luggage. He is shortly seen leaving the house with his suitcase grinning from ear to ear, but goes red with anger after he spots paps stationed outside to capture him. He asks them not to shoot him, attacking the camera and is also seen spitting on it.

Check out the video below:

The video has netizens rolling on the floor with laughter.

“Oye Bunty Bunty Oye,” one person wrote, while another mentioned, “He deserves a negative in movies.” “Gold Content,” said a Redditor, while another called it an “average Delhi boy moment.”

Who do you think was the OG Chad in Bigg Boss? Let us know in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Pandya Store: Anshul Bammi Of ‘Titli’ Fame To Enter The Show As An Impersonator: “A New Journey With A New Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News