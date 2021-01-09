Advertisement

Actress Renuka Shahane feels proud to essay the role of a doctor in her upcoming web series.

The web series titled “Starting Troubles” is a medical comedy-drama that revolves around Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi, a person whose heart lies in the world of acting though he ends up becoming a doctor. It is based on Dr. Chaturvedi’s autobiography “Inventing Medical Devices”.

Advertisement

“Doctors unquestionably play one of the most important parts in everyone’s lives. I could not be more proud to portray the role of a doctor in this medical drama,” Renuka Shahane told IANS.

“Working in a medical drama such as ‘Starting Troubles’ has helped me understand the magnitude of responsibility which the doctors have towards their patients and the society as a whole; which is why this show is very close to my heart. I hope the audience showers the same kind of love with which we have made this show,” Renuka Shahane added.

The trailer of the show is already out. It sets the premise for the title of the series as it captures the comedy of errors that takes place when Dr. Chaturvedi tries to live a double life — as a doctor and as an actor-cum-standup comedian.

The six-episode series will start streaming on BuddyBits from January 15 onwards.

Must Read: From One Night Stand To Hate Story: List Of Steamiest Bollywood Movies On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube