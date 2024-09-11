The temperatures will rise as Varun Sood, Pavitra Punia and our favorite celebrities are coming together to entertain us with the reality show, Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. Backed by Warner Bros Discovery, it is the first-ever all-women survival adventure show. 12 bold and strong contestants will be fighting it out for the ultimate trophy. Scroll below for the list of participants!

Reality Ranis Of The Jungle will premiere on Discovery Channel and Discovery+ on 23rd of September at 10 PM. The reality show will witness ‘Khoobsurat and Khatarnak’ ladies take on difficult challenges. There will be glamour and a lot of spice, but it is to be seen who will be the ultimate lioness in the wild.

Take a look at the 12 contestants of Reality Ranis Of The Jungle below:

1. Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia is a veteran! She began her reality show journey with Splitsvilla and was later seen as a strong competitor on Bigg Boss 14. Her romantic tale with Eijaz Khan was one of the major highlights of Salman Khan’s show. Will she roar loud and take the trophy home in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle? Only time will tell.

2. Eksha Kerung

Eksha Kerung is a proud police officer and the face of a leading cosmetic brand. She’s unlike most women, and her passion includes riding her KTM RC 200. She’s adventurous but will she be able to compete against other bold women in the show?

3. BebikaDhurve

Bebika Dhurve is an Indian dentist, astrologer, crystal gazer, and actress. She’s known for her straightforward attitude and emotional depth. She certainly will make for an entertaining contestant!

4. Arushi Chawla

Arushi Chawla enjoyed massive fame with her participation in MTV Roadies Revolution. We had seen her giving her 100% in stunts and being there for her rumored beau, Kevin Almasifar. Will she be able to survive this jungle alone now?

5. Krissann Barretto

Krissann Barretto is a renowned fashion model and social media sensation. She’s a well-known face in the industry, having acted in the famous TV drama Kesi Ye Yariyan and hosted MTV Hustle.

6. Mrunal Shankar

Mrunal Shankar is an internet sensation thanks to her rapping skills. She rose to with MTV Hustle, where she landed among the Top 3 contestants. Will she finally bag a victory in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle?

7. Sifat Sehgal

The youngest of all, Sifat Sehgal brings her fresh energy and charm to the jungle. A talented actress and model, she’s known best for her role in Netflix’s In Real Love (IRL). This is going to be her second reality show, and hopefully she will nail it!

8. Jeevika Tyagi

Jeevika Tyagi, the CEO of Aastey athleisure wear, landed in massive controversy after featuring on Shark Tank India. Will she rule with her fearless avatar?

9. Mira Jagannath

Mira Jagannath is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi Seasons 3 and 4. So one can totally expect her to be a tough competitor in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle.

10. Tejaswi Madivada

Tesajwi Madivada is a Telegu actress-dancer who does not mince with her words. It is now to be seen whether it turns her strength or weakness on the upcoming reality show.

11. Anjali Schmuck

Anjali Schmuck is known for her stint on MTV Supermodel 2. She’s surely going to ooze oomph in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle.

12. Christina Biju

Christina Biju was one of the top 7 finalists in Femina Miss India. Another glam factor on the show, we’ll see if she’s also smart enough to be a finalist on the show.

Are you excited for Reality Ranis Of The Jungle?

