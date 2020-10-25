Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? 2 Promos OUT From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2! A Good PR Move With Similar Cringe

Kokilaben’s (Rupal Patel) ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ dialogue needs no introduction. After Yashraj Mukhate’s parody on the same went viral, makers decided to recreate the same scene in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 with Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Gehna (Sneha Jain).

Advertisement

Star Plus shared the new promo on their official Instagram handle and it’s grabbing the eyeballs of fans from all across the globe.

Sharing the promo on the Instagram handle, StarPlus captioned it, “Rasode mein kaun tha?

#SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2, Somvaar-Shanivaar, Raat 9 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.”

Advertisement

Do notice Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu’s expression in the promo. Take a look:

Haha! iconic, isn’t it?

A while ago, StarPlus teased the promo on their official Instagram page and captioned it, “Gehna ka saath nibhaane aa gayi hain Gopi bahu! #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2, Somvaar-Shanivaar, Raat 9 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.”

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 cast stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in pivotal roles.

According to SpotboyE, a source has reported that the whole episode will revolve around the scene. Instead of “cooker mein se chane kisne nikaale?”, this time the ‘chane’ will be totally out of the scene and something else will be brought in. And Kokilaben will find out who is the real culprit.

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben recently shot for the comedy show Gangs Of Filmistaan, which features comedians Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar and Sanket Bhosale.

Talking to IANS, Rupal Patel said, “I am impressed by all the artistes of ‘Gangs of Filmistaan’. When I got the opportunity to perform with them, I took it because I wanted to work with them. The second reason is that I am a National School of Drama graduate. I have been taught that an artiste should play different roles and should be versatile. So when I got the opportunity to be a part of a comedy show, I could not say no.”

Rupal further added, “I have been doing daily soaps for so many years. By God’s grace, I have got serious and powerful roles and strong characters, due to which there was less chance of exploring comedy. Of course, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ season one gave me a small opportunity to play out humorous situations but here, it is out and out comedy.”

Did y’all like the new ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nagin To Get A Big Screen Spin-Off, Three-Film Franchise Planned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube