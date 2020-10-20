Rasika Dugal On Mirzapur 2 & A Suitable Boy Releasing On The Same Day!

In COVID-19 times, streaming platforms are the main source of entertainment for many. Actor Rasika Dugal was one of the first ones to step aboard the OTT bandwagon The versatile performer who just celebrated the prestigious International Emmy Awards nomination for Delhi Crime and won several awards for Out Of Love, now awaits the streaming of two of the most anticipated shows- Mirzapur season 2 and Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy. Both these series are slated to stream on the same day – 23rd of October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mirzapur has been the flagship show for its platform and viewers have waited with bated breath for news of its second season. Dugal will be seen reprising her role as the fiery Beena Tripathi. In Mira Nair’s directorial, she will be seen essaying the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage kicks in a turn of events among four families.

Rasika Dugal says, “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to be part of two shows releasing on the same day; of different genres, on different platforms. And for me, as an actor, two completely different characters!”

“I loved re-visiting Beena Tripathi for Mirzapur and loved discovering Savita Mehra for A Suitable Boy—both in a matter of few months. Mirzapur already has a very loyal following and I am sure A Suitable Boy will charm many too. I look forward to the audiences responding to both the shows and to Beena and Savita too. Here’s to the abundance, variety, and quality of work on streaming platforms.”

Mirzapur centres around Akhandanand Tripathi, the mafia king of Mirzapur, and his son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir who stops at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy.

Set in 1951 India, A Suitable Boy is about a literature student Lata Mehra, who is torn between familial duty and love, while her suitors try to win her heart.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar REALLY Getting Married? Wonders A Close Friend; Aditya Narayan Breaks Silence On Getting Invited

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube