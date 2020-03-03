Rashami Desai On Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu’s Physical Abuse In Marriage: “Divorced After 6 Years Of…”

Rashami Desai was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, and has been enjoying massive buzz ever since. The actress recently made some shocking revelations on her casting couch experience at the age of 16, and left the viewers in shock. She also broke silence about her divorce with Uttaran co-star and husband Nandish Sandhu and her statement that said he physically abused her.

Soon after their relationship took a toll and the two separated, Rashami Desai in an interview said that she faced physical abuse in their marriage. This left the viewers baffled, and now the actress says she made the big decision of getting divorced even 6 years post the incident.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, “I will put it less, honestly speaking because everything is happy-happy right now, and I don’t want to trigger that thing. All I want to say is when something wrong is happening with you, you really need to either have courage for it and stand for yourself because if you don’t stop it there, it will happen again and again. Respect and believe in yourself. We were different people, and trying to bring out the devil in each other.”

“So yea, I said it and after 6 years of the incident (physical abuse), I took the divorce,” the actress concluded.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with us, the actress also opened up about the recent rumours of reuniting with Arhaan Khan for some ‘answers’ that she was seeking.

The actress went onto quash all the rumours as, “I don’t know why people have.. ye headline unhone apne portal pe daali and mujhse nahi pucha tha. But I have not met him yet. I had certain things to communicate which I have been communicating but I don’t see meeting him because I don’t see any reason for communicating with him now anymore.”

