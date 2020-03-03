Contrary To Bigg Boss 13 Claims, Paras Chhabra DENIES Having Any ‘Romantic Feelings’ For Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra did gain a whole lot of publicity after his stint on Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss 13. His closeness to Mahira Sharma also was the highlight of his presence in the show. Their friendship on the show surely sparked some controversies. When Paras was asked about the same, he said he didn’t want to be in a relationship with Mahira.

Colors TV planned another show to replace Bigg Boss 13 titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras is also a part of the show following the theme, he’s on a quest of finding his ideal life partner. He opened up about his closeness to Akanksha Puri and Mahira Sharma.

In a conversation with Times Of India, he said, “My relationship with Akanksha Puri was in its last leg before I entered the house. We were having problems from past few months. When I was entering the show I told Akanksha, we will discuss about these issues after the show is over. I don’t understand why she is claiming that she was sending my clothes and handling my flat and bank accounts? Akanksha knew that things are getting over between us and it was not because I had gotten a show that I was planning to break up with her.”

He also added, “I was doing two shows earlier – Vighnaharta Ganesh and Aghori, so I was financially secure and not dependent on her. I have never asked her to look after my flat or bank accounts or belongings. I came to know later that Akanksha was choosing my clothes and sending them. I was never requesting her. If she was my girlfriend then she did not have to go on record that she was doing all this for me. What was her reason to prove to others that she was doing things for me,” he added.

Talking about Mahira, he said, “She and I were just friends inside the house and I will maintain that. I have no romantic feelings for her. She was my confidante and support inside the house. For four months, anyone will go mad if you don’t befriend someone inside the house. People assumed that we were a couple but that’s not true. I am looking forward to meeting someone who will be compatible. More than finding a girl in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I am looking forward to all the pampering in it.”

