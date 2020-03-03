SHOCKING! 16-Year-Old Rashami Desai’s Casting Couch Experience: “He Tried To Molest Me In…”

Rashami Desai has been back to grabbing the headlines ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The beauty went through a rough patch when host Salman Khan made some revelations on beau Arhaan Khan. Now, the actress in a recent interview is opening about her casting couch experience during her entry into the Industry.

For the unversed, Rashami marked her entry into the TV industry when she was just 16-year-old. It was then when a casting manager called Suraj promised her work and roles in association with YRF and Ekta Kapoor’s banner. The man went onto foul play and almost molested the actress.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai revealed the entire episode as, “One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited. Main pohuch gayi aur waha koi nahi tha except him. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don’t want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. From there, I managed to come out after two and a half hours and I told my mother everything. Next day, we went to meet him again and this time, my mother slapped him.”

Furthermore, she went onto reveal his identity and managed that she has no idea whether the person is currently. “When I started my career 13 years ago, I was very young and from a completely non-filmy background. I didn’t know anyone from the industry. I still remember that I was told if you don’t go through casting couch, you won’t get work. His name is Suraj and I don’t know where he’s now. First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn’t know what it meant back then. I told him I don’t know and he knew that she’s completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way,” said the Dil Se Dil Tak actress further.

