Avengers: Endgame: Robert Downey Jr. AKA Iron Man’s Death Broke THIS Marvel Superhero & No, It’s Not Spider-Man!

Avengers: Endgame turned out to be the biggest Hollywood blockbuster last year, but also broke millions of hearts. The film witnessed the death of Iron Man AKA Robert Downey Jr. who sacrificed his life in order to defeat the supervillain, Thanos. But not just us, his absence from upcoming Marvel films is also breaking down one of the superheroes and no, it’s not Spider-Man.

One of the most admirable bond in the Superhero franchise was that of Iron Man and Spider-Man. In fact, just after the favourite heroes’ sacrifice, the show even witnessed an emotional heart-wrenching scene between the aforesaid duo. Now, Mark Ruffalo who plays the role of The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is opening up about the climax scene and has shared that it was left him heartbroken too.

As per a report by ComicBook, Mark Ruffalo during his appearance at C2G2 in Chicago shared, “Robert, Robert’s my hero. His Iron Man is like definitive and he started all this. I always marvel at him when I’m working with him, so… I’ mean, he’s done it the longest and done it with the most class and grace and generosity so yeah, I’d say Robert and when he died, that broke me.”