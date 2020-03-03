Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal AKA Roshan Pens Down A heartfelt Note For Her Co-Stars

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on television. And given that the cast of the show had spent so much time together on the sets of it that they have a special bond with each other. We got to see a glimpse of this bond when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Aka Roshan penned down an emotional note for her two co-stars Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi and Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal.

Jennifer posted a series of adorable photos on Instagram to express her love towards Sonalika and Ambika. In the pictures, one can see the three ladies posing goofily. There are candid pictures of the ladies and also some pictures where they are posing with their tounges out. Jennifer, Sonalika and Ambika are wearing a pink maharashtrian saree and have applied pretty make up as well.

Posting the pictures on social media, Jennifer aka Roshan wrote, “Dost ho to aise…. sometimes we are crazy sometimes we are not, sometimes we are simple, sometimes we are hot… thank u God for giving me beautiful friends like Ambu and Sona…”

She continued, “The way our chemistry has changed over the years is commendable…love you both… thanks for guiding, uplifting, teaching, helping me in all the ways… learnt so much from both of u…V3 Rock… touch wood”

Meanwhile, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s return on the show looks like a long lost dream now. According to the reports, Disha has put forward some demands before returning to the show which cannot be met by the makers.

Earlier, during an interaction with Bombay Times, producer Modi had also stated, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.” But they failed to find a fresh face for the show and are now trying to pursue Disha to come back.

