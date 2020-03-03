Filmmaker Priyadarshan Congratulates Team ‘Forensic’ On The Film’s Success

Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas is on cloud nine following the rave reviews his recent crime thriller has been garnering from all across. The Tovino Thomas & Mamta Mohandas starrer has been well-appreciated not just by moviegoers, even filmmaker Priyadarshan too is in awe of the film.

Yesterday, Tovino took to his Instagram handle to share the message which Priyadarshan had for team ‘Forensic’.

More about Forensic, the crime thriller in its first three days has garnered a gross collection of whopping 7.43 crores.

Forensic has Tovino Thomas playing character named Samuel John Kattookaran, who is Medico-Legal Advisor by profession at Kerala Police Forensic Lab. Whereas, Mamta Mohandas in the crime thriller plays Rithika Xavier an IPS officer by profession.

Forensic also has Reba Monica John, Pratap K Pothen, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker along with others in pivotal roles.

Forensic is been helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The crime thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company.

About Priyadarshan, the veteran filmmaker is currently busy with his ambitious Malayalam project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The period drama has Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in lead with Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty among others in key roles.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is set in 16th century based on exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut.

The Mohanlal starrer will hit big screens on 26th March.

