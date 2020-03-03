Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff Might Beat Ranbir Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor In Star Ranking; Here’s How

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to arrive in cinemas this Friday and fans are all set to flock the theatres to catch their beloved action star. After Tanhaji, the actioner is the next big thing for single screens, which will tap the audience from mass centers.

As of now, Baaghi 3 is touted to cross 100 crore mark like a cakewalk and if it enjoys highly positive word-of-mouth coming its way from the targeted audience, the film could possibly enter the 200 crore club as there’s no out and out mass entertainer until Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi hits the screens on 24th March. Thus, it could be said that the film has a big window open for raking in some magical numbers.

Now, let’s talk about the consequences if Baaghi 3 crosses 200 crore mark. With film’s 200 crore plus collection, Tiger Shroff will get credited with 200 points to grab the 9th spot in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index by beating Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Star Ranking. Currently, both Ranbir and Shahid hold 9th and 10th spots, respectively.

With 200 points, Tiger will stand at a total of 600 points thus surpassing Shahid’s 550 points and equalling Ranbir’s 600 points. As Tiger will get one 200 crore grosser compared to RK’s no film in the 200 crore club, the action star will be preferred in the ranking.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

500 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1100 600 0 0 1700 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 400 0 0 1300 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Saif Ali Khan 100 200 0 0 300 15. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 16. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 17. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 18. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 19. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100

Let’s take a look at the current breakdown of Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff:

Ranbir Kapoor (600 points)

3 films in 100 crore club- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (300 points)

1 film in 300 crore club- Sanju (300 points)

Shahid Kapoor (550 points)

1 film in 200 crore club- Kabir Singh (200 points)

1 film in 300 crore club- Padmaavat (300 points)

1 film in top 10 overseas grossers- Padmaavat (50 points)

Tiger Shroff (400 points)

1 film in 100 crore club- Baaghi 2 (100 points)

1 film in 300 crore club- War (300 points)

What do you think, will Tiger be able to beat Ranbir and Shahid in star ranking?

