Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to appear on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

Advertisement

He is coming to promote his film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and bring back some memories related to Rishi Kapoor by grooving with veteran actress and judge Neetu Kapoor.

Advertisement

The major highlight of this weekend show is Ranveer Singh’s performance to Rishi Kapoor’s hit song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ with Neetu.

After dancing with Neetu, Ranveer Singh says: “I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me.”

‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ is hosted by Karan Kundrra along with a panel of judges including Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. It airs on Colors.

Ranveer Singh is currently seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ which is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar. The comedy-drama film also stars Shalini Pandey while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. Singh plays the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Humble Reply To A Reporter’s Question On ‘Hollywood Debut’ Goes Viral Amidst Mahesh Babu’s Controversial Statement On Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube