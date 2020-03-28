Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana Is Back & Here Are 5 Reasons You Should Not Miss Watching It At Any Cost

If you are the 80s or 90s kid, memories of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana that used to air on Television must be still fresh in your mind. It’s an emotion that no one can forget no matter how busy they are in their daily lives. A lot of remakes of the classic Ramayana have been done later on TV but nothing has matched the quality of the first one.

While we have forever missed watching the classic Ramayana along with our families all over again, now is the chance. On public demand, DD National is set to retelecast the classic Ramayana for the audience and since most of you are staying with families 24*7 during the lockdown period, it’s the best time to relish the nostalgia all over again. And those who want to watch it on mobile, you can watch it on News On AIR App.

Here we bring you 5 reasons why you should watch the Classic Ramayana.

1) Even though not high on graphics and effects, It’s easily the purest depiction of epic Ramayana. All the recreations that were telecasted after classic Ramayana may have better visual effects and graphics but lacked the soul. This one will hit your heartstrings right because it has been made with heart and devotion.

2) Times are changing very fast and we have been running without and relief from quite a long time now. Since time has given us a break now, we must use it to take the best inspiration possible. Ramayana has some great lessons and philosophy for human beings to learn. Who knows after watching it you have a change of heart and may start taking life in a better way? And What If it happens with masses? Just Imagine!

3) There’s a great difference in the taste of our family members and us when it comes to entertainment. We love modern content and they are used to watching the same old daily soaps which make no sense at all. Amidst all this one feeling has been constantly there – to watch something together.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana is perfect to bring you and your family together in front of the TV screen.

4) There are a lot of people among us who have started misunderstanding religion. Watching Ramayana can be an eye-opener for you because it talks about the power of love, discipline, and peace.

5) Last but not the least, it’s also a chance for us to learn and revise our knowledge regarding our culture and history.

