Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 To Go On Floors During THIS Period Next Year?

Salman Khan is one of the busiest personalities of Bollywood, with back to back shooting of films to hosting Big Boss and doing numerous brand endorsements, the superstar is always on the run. Just after the release of Bharat, he started shooting for Dabangg 3 and Radhe, with hosting Big boss side by side. As we all know the 53-year-old actor is all set to begin shooting Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala from mid-2020. But not just that, now the superstar has also given his nod to the third film in the Tiger franchise.

According to SKJ Bollywood news, After the thunderous success of Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman is all set for Tiger 3 to be shot from early 2021.

There were rumours of Prabhudeva directing Tiger 3, but after the debacle of Dabangg 3, it looks impossible that Yash Raj Films will bank on him. There are fewer chances of Kabir Khan directing it, as Salman parted ways with Kabir after the failure of Tubelight.

As far as Ali Abbas Zafar is concerned, Salman wasn’t too happy with Bharat also. So it would be interesting to see who gets the director’s cap for Tiger 3. There is no confirmation on Salman’s leading lady as well.

