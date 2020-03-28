Master: Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan & Anirudh Ravichander ‘Hangout’ Amidst Social Distancing

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller and the much anticipated Master has been one of the hottest topics for discussion amongst cine-goers. The film has been making the right noise ever since its inception. Following the current lockdown nationwide, the film which was supposed to release in April has now been postponed.

￼Following the current situation, the lead actors and team of Master is left with no options, except for one which is followed by millions of other people across the globe i.e Self Quarantine. Master’s lead actress and South diva, Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram handle to share a screenshot featuring herself, Thalapathy Vijay, Master’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander and the film’s co-producer Jagadish from a group video call.

Malavika along with the screenshot of group video call had a caption that read, “Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! How we hang out when we can’t really hang out

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you?”

More about the film, the action thriller has Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Nassar along with others in pivotal roles.

So far the posters and music from the film have been well received by the audience. Master is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto under his production banner XB Film Creators.

