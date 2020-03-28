RRR: Twitterati Hail Ram Charan’s Character Motion Poster As Alluri Sitarama Raju Backed With Jr. NTR’s Solid Voice

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s dream project RRR has been making the right noise ever since its inception in late 2018. It was on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi when Rajamouli unveiled the motion poster of the magnum opus featuring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR.

Following all the overwhelming responses for the motion poster, Yesterday on Ram Charan’s birthday the makers revealed the teaser introducing his character Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The power-packed teaser which has been titled as Bheem For Ramaraju backed with Jr. NTR’s strong voiceover has been garnering a phenomenal response from netizens.

Ur a Demi God @tarak9999 Sheer dominance wid voiceOver!Now not only Telugu Industry n ppl here but other industries n ppl there know who ur n what ur worth of!Goosebumps while seeing each comment mentioning about ur voice💥A god Gifted Actor To Telugu Films 🙏#BheemforRamaraju — Ganesh Tarak (@GaneshT66507263) March 28, 2020

NTR VOICE 🔥🔥🔥

I loved the tamil part so much

"Avan yaru teriyama " 🔥💥

Rajamouli garu 👏🙏

Charan hardwork for role is clearly visible

Belated happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan ❤#BheemForRamaraju #RRRMovie https://t.co/Cf22XnRWcc — priya (@Priya42372577) March 28, 2020

NTR's voice in Hindi for #BheemforRamaraju is hard, heavy loaded and has intensity. @tarak9999 Gazab !! Mass Look of Ram Charan and Spectacular shots by SS Rajamouli. As always SSR will give another goosebumps wala Background score.https://t.co/FO9ZqO8L1Y — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) March 27, 2020

Ur a Demi God @tarak9999 Sheer dominance wid voiceOver!Now not only Telugu Industry n ppl here but other industries n ppl there know who ur n what ur worth of!Goosebumps while seeing each comment mentioning about ur voice💥A god Gifted Actor To Telugu Films 🙏#BheemforRamaraju — Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) March 27, 2020

More about RRR, the period actioner is set in 1920s pre-independent era and it is based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Jr. NTR in the magnum opus will be seen as Komaram Bheem

RRR also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn along with the gorgeous Alia Bhatt in key roles.

The Ram Charan-Jr.NTR starrer is bankrolled by D.V.V Danayya, under the banner of DVV Entertainment and will be released in 10 languages. The film is all set to release on 8th January 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!