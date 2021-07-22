Actress Rakul Preet Singh appears in the music video of Jyotica Tangri’s new song “Naa dooja koi”. The video has crossed 25 million views on YouTube in less than a week, and the actress is happy that the song is catching up.

“This song is super romantic and from a girl’s point of view. The beauty of this song is that it tells a full story in the video I’m so overwhelmed with the viewership it has hit and the love it has got from the audience. This is a beautiful song that grows on you,” Rakul Preet Singh tells IANS.

The music and lyrics of the song are credited to Arko and the video also stars actor Pavail Gulati alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

The actor is right now busy with a lot of projects that are in her kitty. She will be seen in Attack and Ajay Devgn directorial Mayday. Rakul Preet Singh is sharing screen with Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

