Rakhi Sawant is one actress who has managed to stay relevant over the years, thanks to her hatke videos, unfiltered comments and lots more. The Bigg Boss fame was recently in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Awards with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and now some videos from the after-party are going viral on social media.

These videos see the Main Hoon Na actress’ eye sparkle as she walks into a golden washroom in the Arab country. Scroll below to catch a glimpse of her excitement and fans’ reaction to it.

In the video shared on social media by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant- who is dressed in a golden floor-sweeping, high-slit dress – complete with shimmery silver platform heels, matching headgear and bag, can be seen inspecting a gold bathroom in Dubai. The clip then sees the reality star sing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ before she catches the vertical golden taps and does some pole dance moves on it. The actress is also seen drinking water from the golden taps and checking out the golden sinks, drawers and more. Rakhi, while knocking on the drawers, says in Hindi that she’s all set to turn Bunty Aur Babli seeing so much gold.

In another shared by the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant is seen sitting on a white commode while being fascinated by the gold hand spray (and showing how to use it). While calling the gold division in the washroom golden biscuits, the actress said “Jasie sab tunn honge mai sab chori karungi” She then heard said “mai sophisticated hu” before walking out of the washroom saying “very nice, wow. Very nice.”

Reacting to this antics of Rakhi, one user wrote, “Iske joke to sach me outstanding he.” Another added, “Rakhi tum bachkr rhna koi tumhe chori na kr le gold k kapde to tumhare bhi h😂” Another netizen commented, “Rakhi vahi harkate krti he jo frnds group akele me mazak masti krte bas fark itna he rakhi puri duniya k samne ye sab mazaaak krti he😂😂😂😂😂or log comment to ese krte jese khud bhot sharif he 😂😂😂😂”

Commenting on Rakhi Sawant’s video of being blown away by the gold-piped water taps in Dubai, one user wrote, “When ppl from villages come to the city first time ..” Another added, “Over acting ki dukaan ….. Bollywood ke mardon ki bahan…….asliyat nikl hi jaati h is ki kahi na kahi Sona dekh k pgl ho rhi h” A third added, “dubai waale issi gold ke pipe se maarke bhaga denge 🤣🤣🤣 chali jaa yaha se”

What do you think of Rakhi Sawant’s video? Would you be as mind-blown as her seeing Dubai’s golden toilets? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates

