Rakhi Sawant's Dance On The Song 'Dream Mein Entry' Is A 'Dhamaka', Check Out!

After entertaining audiences with her many Bollywood numbers and appearances in popular TV shows, Rakhi Sawant is all saddled up to perform on a dance cover on the recently released single – Dream Mein Entry sung by Jyotica Tangri.

While the original music video had popular actor Priya Anand living it up with her BFFs in her hen party, the dance cover has Rakhi Sawant belting out a dazzling dance performance with her unmissable personality and energetic moves. The dance cover has been choreographed and directed by ace choreographer Shabina Khan – who has given some of the biggest Bollywood hits in recent times.

In addition to becoming an all-girls night out, the song has also turned into a perfect party starter. Adding to the buzz will be the dance cover by Rakhi Sawant, which is expected to add a different visual feel to the song. Audiences will also get to see Rakhi in her dancing avatar after a long time.

Grooving to peppy number Rakhi Sawant said, “Yeh Dhamake waala gaana hain! I heard it for the first time, and I wanted to dance instantly. And when the idea of doing a dance cover came and that too with choreography by my favorite Shabina Khan , I was all ready to this. Bahut mazaa aaya, and I am excited that my dance cover is out now for all of you to see. I have done a full-on dance number after a long time, and I am super charged. Now for next few weeks, its only Dream Mein Entry for me“

Shabina Khan – the choreographer of the biggest Bollywood tracks said: This is the first time I am doing a dance cover. It was hard work packed in a very short time, but when you have Rakhi Sawant doing your moves, your work becomes easy.

I have tried to give this super peppy number my own spin to it. For me, this is a good old hardcore dance number that one must have in their party playlist

Tune into Rakhi’s mind-blowing performance here :

