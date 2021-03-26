A father’s love for his daughter will never decrease, and this is more than true when talking about Raja Chaudhary and his daughter, Palak Tiwari’s recent meeting. The father-daughter duo met each other in person for the first time in 13 years, and Raja couldn’t be happier. Chaudhary, who shares Palak with ex-wife actor Shweta Tiwari, even shared pics of their meet on social media.

Shweta and Raja were married for 7 years before they parted ways owing to domestic violence in their relationship. Palak, who turned 20 last year, has always spoken highly of her mother but rarely about her father. Read on to know what Chaudhary had to say about his meeting with Palak.

In an interview with ETimes, Raja Chaudhary opened up about meeting daughter Palak Tiwari after 13 years. He said, “I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl.”

In the conversation, Raja Chaudhary revealed that he has been in contact with Palak Tiwari through Whatsapp messages over the years. Talking about their in-person meet after 13 years, Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband said, “Every day I used to message her Good Morning. But we hadn’t met at all. I was staying in Meerut with my parents. But had some work in Mumbai, so I called Palak who was rehearsing for her film. She took time out and we met at a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai for around one and a half hours.”

He continued, “There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari (love-filled) talks between us. I told her about my side of the family – her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her.”

Taking to social media, Raja Chaudhary shared two selfies with Palak Tiwari. He captioned the post, “What to say.” Check it out:

Talking about Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak recently signed her first film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Co-produced by Vivek Oberoi, the film is directed by Vishal Mishra and is said to be inspired by true events.

