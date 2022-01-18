Rahul Bansal, who started his career as a model and theatre artist, is all set to be launched with his first web series Bhaukaal 2. The trailer of the crime series is already out.

Advertisement

Bansal will be essaying the character of ‘Gurjan’ who is a famous gangster from Muzaffarnagar.

Advertisement

Speaking on his character, Rahul Bansal says, “Gurjan is a multilayered character. Younger brother of Chintu Dedha (Siddhanth Kapoor) and an important part of their gang. He has a great aura amongst his own sub-gang of youngsters. He loves and respects his elder brothers like God and is very obedient to Pintu Dedha (Pradeep Nagar) especially. Gurjan is a very brave man, but all his bravery is based on his brothers’ existence. His only goal is to become like his brother Pintu Dedha one day.”

Rahul Bansal further continues “Gurjan is also an insecure person. He doesn’t like it when someone new in the gang become closer to either of his brother. Whether its extortion, kidnapping or eve-teasing on streets, Gurjan is the man behind all the crimes. I really hope that audience will accept me and appreciate my hard work.”

Directed by Jatin Wagle, Bhaukaal 2 features Mohit Raina, Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput in pivotal roles.

It releases on January 20 on MX Player.

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s Unseen Footage From Acting School Goes Viral & His Drastic Transformation Is Proof That Fame Is All You Need!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube