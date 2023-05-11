Are you a fan of Richa Rathore, Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma-led Rabb Se Hai Dua? If the answer is yes and you unfortunately missed the latest episode, then worry not. We are here with the latest update of what happened in the show. Read on!
The recent Rabb Se Hai Dua episode starts with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) sitting in front of Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) room and crying. Aijaz taunts Gazal that on her first wedding night her husband is with Dua. Gazal smirks and says let them spend their last night. I have so much work today.
Heena is in her room, thinking about all the things that happened. Gazal hugs her & then starts talking about Dua. She tells her that Dua doesn’t want her happy so she’s acting and keeping Haider with her on their wedding night. Heena promises her that she will take care of it. Heena picks up her phone and messages everyone about Arsi mushaf of Gazal. Family members see the message and get shocked.
The Rabb Se Hai Dua episode then sees Dua’s mother Hamida and brother Hafiz enter the house with band walas. Family gathers in the hall. She goes near Haider and tells him that she bought a wedding gift for him and slaps him. She starts yelling at him and tells him how can he do this with Dua? Heena speaks up and Hamida tells her to be in limits. Hamida goes to her and says first you learn to respect people who helped you. Don’t forget that when society used to treat you badly I gave you my daughter. Your son is worse than your husband. You’re so shameless that even when your son is wrong you’re not ready to accept it.
Produced under Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD, “Rabb Se Hai Dua” features Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore, Nishigandha Wad, Sheela Sharma, Simron Upadhyay, Sandeep Rajora, Saarvie Omana, Melanie Nazareth, Ankit Raizada and Shalu Shreya. It airs on Zee TV.
