The recent Rabb Se Hai Dua episode starts with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) sitting in front of Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) room and crying. Aijaz taunts Gazal that on her first wedding night her husband is with Dua. Gazal smirks and says let them spend their last night. I have so much work today.

Heena is in her room, thinking about all the things that happened. Gazal hugs her & then starts talking about Dua. She tells her that Dua doesn’t want her happy so she’s acting and keeping Haider with her on their wedding night. Heena promises her that she will take care of it. Heena picks up her phone and messages everyone about Arsi mushaf of Gazal. Family members see the message and get shocked.

