The fans of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan are all set to have an action-packed week! The latest promo shows a high-drama sequence where Neeharika Roy, who plays the role of Radha is stuck in a freezer.

The promo shows that actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who essays Mohan, wishes that Radha disappears from his life, and eventually she gets stuck here. She knows that Mohan will blame himself if anything happens to her, and so, she determines to fight through the challenges and live!

The show has often come up with interesting twists and turns, however, this one seems to top the list. We can see Radha almost freezing to death. Watch the show to see how she wins over this obstacle!

“Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan” produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Aroraa, and Ranveer Singh Malik.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan will witness some great twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. The freezer scene would be highly inspired from Janhvi Kapoor‘s recently released film Mili and it would be interesting to see how viewers react to the emotional drama. Radha Mohan airs on Zee TV.

