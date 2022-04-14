Be it Abhay in ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’, Rishabh in ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’ or Harman in ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, and now Ranveer in ‘Sirf Tum’, Vivian Dsena has always been appreciated for his acting skills.

Advertisement

The actor is also known for the choices he makes when it comes to stories and characters, for he believes in doing something new every time to drive away monotony, especially when one is a part of a daily soap.

Advertisement

Vivian Dsena says: “You break the monotony by playing different characters, otherwise even after 10 years you will feel like you’ve done the same thing over and over again. You cannot change human situations because emotions are basic, but how they are executed and the fact that everyone’s perspective and imagination are completely different makes them unique.”

“So for breaking monotony one should try and not play the same characters that they have played before, keep approaching their characters differently, and also keep changing the level of execution and performance.

“In ‘Sirf Tum‘ I have chosen intensity over intimacy. Intimacy on Indian television has become a taboo and I chose to go against the wave, where I feel intimacy is so common while clean love is missing while everything has become only about having physical contact between the lead pairs,” Vivian Dsena explains.

Feedback from Vivian Dsena’s audience matters much to Vivian. He learns from all the substantial comments that come his way.

“If the feedback is positive then I’m great and that means I’m doing a good job but if there’s something negative then that means I have something left to learn. After all learning is a never ending process,” Vivian Dsena says.

Must Read: Karan Kundrra Slams Alleged Harassment Against Pratik Sehajpal By Co-Star: “You Cannot Call Anyone A Criminal”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube