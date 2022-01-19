Actor Vivian Dsena talks about his preparation work to look like a college boy for his role in the show ‘Sirf Tum’.

Advertisement

He says: “In order to do justice to my character, Ranveer in the show, I needed to prepare myself. I had to be in shape and have to work on increasing my physical strength so that viewers can be convinced and relate to my character. I never refrain from giving my 200 per cent for any project.”

Advertisement

The ‘Madhubala‘ actor further shares that he has to regularise his diet plan as well to get the perfect look.

“Diet is only discipline, if you’re disciplined about it you will follow it. It’s all excuses that I travel or I do this and that. These are all excuses which we give to ourselves, so yes diet can be maintained, it can be difficult but you need to do it,” Vivian Dsena adds.

Vivian Dsena says that he has been playing football for long and never been a gym person. But for the show he started going to the gym.

“I’ve always been a footballer, I’ve never been a gym person, I’ve always tried to keep myself fit by playing football and not going to the gym but yes definitely for the show i had to hit the gym and work very hard in order to achieve this kind of physique. I have not not lost weight. I have lost body fat percentage but quite a bit lost around 10 kilos in around 45 days.

‘Sirf Tum’ starring Vivian Dsena airs on Colors.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karishma Sawant Says The Show Has Its Authenticity & Also The Newness At The Same Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube