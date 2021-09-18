Advertisement

Singer and actress Amika Shail is seen in the series ‘Hai Taubba 3’. The actress, who has been part of shows like ‘Mirzapur 2‘ and shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in ‘Laxmii‘, plays a bisexual character in the series.

This is the first time Amika is playing a bisexual character on screen. The actress recently opened up about playing a bisexual character and also revealed which Indian female celebrity she would like to romance in real.

“It is a lovely character. I did my own homework because it was such a strong character. Although the character is bisexual, her sexuality is not what defines her. So, I wanted to ensure that she has more elements to her characteristics as well. I spoke to many people and sat with my writers and directors to understand the psyche of the character,” Amika opened up about playing the character.

Amika Shail has been a part of several singing reality shows like ‘Indian Idol’ and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. When asked if Indian reality shows are open to accepting people from alternate sexuality, Amika opined: “I think Indian reality shows will definitely accept. I don’t think sexuality and gender really matter on a reality show. Their only priority is talent. This is as per my opinion. Maybe they won’t openly talk about it, but I don’t think they’ll have any objection.”

Lastly, the actress revealed that if she did swing both ways in real life, which one Indian female celebrity she would like to romance. The actress quickly quipped: “Priyanka Chopra Jonas!” She added: “If I was bisexual in real and had to pick a female celeb as my partner, then I would definitely have picked Priyanka Chopra Jonas. I would love to romance her. She is one Indian celebrity who has made all of us proud. Her career graph is so amazing, and I absolutely aspire to be like her.”

‘Hai Taubba Chapter 3’ focuses on women and empowers them by lauding their decisions unapologetically.

‘Hai Taubba 3’ is currently streaming on ALTBalaji.

