Today, Prime Video debuted an exclusive clip and new key art for the highly anticipated action-spy thriller Citadel. The clip, featuring the series’ starring duo Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, closed out Chopra Jonas’ lively SXSW keynote conversation with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

Priyanka and Salke discussed the next generation of women in Hollywood, global content innovation, and Chopra Jonas’ leading role in the first-of-its-kind franchise, Citadel. The first season of Citadel consists of six episodes with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Citadel will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally opened up about how after fighting for pay disparity in the industry, she finally got the same remuneration as her other co-stars in Citadel. She said, “I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less.” However, it was Amazon Studios that took the initiative to pay the two co-stars equally and told Priyanka Chopra, “That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair.”

