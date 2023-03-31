After the grand trailer unveil of Amazon Original series Jubilee, Prime Video and the series’ creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane today announced a special initiative ‘Jubilee Day’ – a day-long film festival bringing back the magic of yesteryear blockbusters on the big screen. On April 6, four classic hits – Mr and Mrs 55 (1955), Pyaasa (1957), Aradhana (1969) and Kati Patang (1971) will be screened at PVR ICON, Andheri, Mumbai from 12 noon onwards.

Set in the early days of the Indian film industry, Jubilee is a thrilling tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the pursuit of their ambitions and love, along with a celebratory ode to cinema. ‘Jubilee Day’ is an extension of that celebration, showcasing ‘jubilee hits’ – cinematic classics that back in the day had successful runs of as long as 25 weeks (silver jubilee) to 50 weeks (golden jubilee) in theatres. The rare chance to catch these classics will be open to all audiences.

Vikramaditya Motwane, director and creator of the series Jubilee said, “I have grown up watching and admiring timeless and classic films. Even before I became a filmmaker, movies have always played a pivotal part in my life. I have always wanted the audience to have a glimpse of the charming world of the yesteryears of the Hindi film industry, which I have done through the series and I felt ‘Jubilee Day’ was a wonderful idea to strengthen that effort to pay our humble tribute to this magical industry where we work. We are thankful to Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal of Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Mr. Ashim Samanta for supporting this initiative and helping us bring these milestone films from the history of Indian cinema to audiences. I am hoping for audiences to take back some of the old-world charm of movies with this day-long festival.”

To catch these timeless classics on the big screen, log onto www.bookmyshow.com. It will be free seating on first cum first basis.

