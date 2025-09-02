Prime Video subscribers cannot get enough of a striking and emotional drama that has quietly become one of the platform’s most talked about series. From the mind of Bojack Horseman co-creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who recently scored a perfect rating on Netflix with Long Story Short, this series has been praised for being both absorbing and unique. Starring Rosa Salazar from Play Dirty, the show has sixteen episodes that many viewers admit to finishing in one long sitting.

What is Prime Video’s Show About?

The show, named Undone, follows Alma, a 28-year-old woman in San Antonio, who unfortunately finds her life turned upside down after surviving a violent car crash. What follows is not recovery in the normal sense. While time begins to stretch and fold around her, and she starts to see her father, long gone, pulling her toward something bigger and harder to understand. Bob Odenkirk plays the father, a quiet but constant presence guiding Alma through this altered reality.

The Show is a Blend of Sci-Fi And Family Drama

The series plays with sci-fi and philosophy without pushing too hard. One moment it is a family drama and the next it is slipping into questions about memory or perception.

It blurs the line between what is real and what could be the mind’s way of coping and that tension, between truth and hallucination and between science and something beyond it, is where the show really lives.

The Show Earns Critical and Audience Praise

Undone holds a 97 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience response has been nearly as high. People did not watch it once and move on but they rewatched, and talked about it. Across both seasons, the response has been consistent as well.

One viewer suggested, “Everyone should go watch undone on prime video.” Another tweeted, “Undone, a show on Prime Video, is amazing about what it is like to be in the world, and in mental worlds. Rotoscoped so realistic, yet makes you take imaginal things seriously as they render the same. Watch it if you haven’t already!”

everyone should go watch undone on prime video. — lou (@sainzlou44) May 10, 2025

Undone, a show on Prime Video, is amazing about what it is like to be in the world, and in mental worlds. Rotoscoped so realistic, yet makes you take imaginal things seriously as they render the same. Watch it if you haven't already! pic.twitter.com/lJOioDNeJ0 — Francis Irving (@frabcus) October 28, 2024

A third said, “I finally finished #Undone on Prime Video after all these years and I have no idea why I waited this long. One of the most creative, beautiful shows that needs to be experienced. 10/10.” Someone else penned, “Has anyone ever seen the show undone on prime video? It’s so damn good I’ve watched it 3 times recently 🤣🤣🤣.”

I finally finished #Undone on Prime Video after all these years and I have no idea why I waited this long. One of the most creative, beautiful shows that needs to be experienced. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/wkzpDTPOgT — Robin (@SpectreRobin) October 3, 2024

Has anyone ever seen the show undone on prime video? It’s so damn good I’ve watched it 3 times recently 🤣🤣🤣 — KZOMBI3Z🧟‍♀️ (@Kzombiez) July 18, 2024

All sixteen episodes of Undone are available to stream now on Prime Video.

