Post The Viral ‘Careless Father’ Remark, Kushal Punjabi’s Wife Audrey Dolhen Now Releases A Joint Statement With His Family

The sudden and untimely demise of Kaal actor Kushal Punjabi sent shock waves across the industry. The incident highlighted the need for people to speak up about mental health issues. And while Kushal’s family and close friends were busy performing the last rites of the actor, the rumours got into action. There were reports being churned out about the actor having a tumulous time in his personal life which drove him to commit suicide.

While a close friend and actor Chetan Hansraj found Kushal’s body hanging in his Mumbai flat, the police found a suicide note which read that no one should be blamed for Kushal’s death. And now, amid all the rumours and speculation about Kushal facing depression and financial instability in life, Kushal’s family along with his wife Audrey Dolhen have released a statement to put all speculations at rest.

The statement released by Kushal’s family that includes Vijay Punjabi, Priya Punjabi, and Ritika Punjabi along with his wife read, “There have been several media reports that have been falsely reported as being given by the members of Kushal’s family. We, hereby, confirm that all such reports as not being true. Kushal was a very doting father, who shared a close relationship with his son. He was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning, in these difficult times. We will always remember him as a “much-loved part of this family.”

Several B-towners like Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar too had shared sweet memories of Kushal. The late actor’s funeral was attended by close friends and telly actors like Chetan Hansraj, Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Bakhtiyar Irani, Apoorva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani among others.

