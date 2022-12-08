ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, announced the second instalment of the much loved and awaited series ‘Pitchers’. With an IMDB rating of 9.1, Pitchers became a cult show and an inspiration for millions of people to embark on their entrepreneurial journey. The first season revolved around the trials and tribulations of four young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture.

The show is now returning after a gap of 7 years and this time around, we meet the Pitchers 2.5 years after their tech start-up Pragati.AI was founded. The start-up is on the cusp of an expansion journey and short of one co-founder. The original cast consisting of Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt are joined by new entrants like Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi who will be seen in pivotal roles.

After the success of Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. and Tripling S3, this is the third collaboration between TVF and ZEE5 Global. The many fans of Pitchers have been eagerly awaiting the new season and now the wait is almost over as Pitchers Season 2, directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, will premiere on ZEE5 Global later this month.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global India said, “At ZEE5 Global, we have always looked to bring alive stories that strongly resonate with our viewers in their routine lives. After a 7 year long wait, we are extremely proud to present the cult show ‘Pitchers Season 2’ for the global diaspora. This new season introduces new characters and their entrepreneurial journey, and we’re very glad to announce the return of this show on ZEE5 across the globe.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said “In the current fast-changing world where content becomes stale at a fast pace, Pitchers is a rare story that is even more relevant today than before. Hence, we are thrilled to get season 2 of this fan favourite show exclusively on ZEE5. It has been an absolute delight to collaborate with Arunabh and the talented team at TVF, who have meticulously essayed the nuances of entrepreneurial life, portraying the spirit, hopes, failures and learnings beautifully through the characters. We hope this season lives up to the expectations of the fans.”

Arunabh Kumar, Creator of Pitchers and Founder of TVF said, “We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5 Global. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it”.

Vaibhav Bundhoo, Director of Pitchers Season 2 said, “Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans”.

The wait is finally over! Get ready to watch ‘Pitchers S2’ only on ZEE5 Global!

